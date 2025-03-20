Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 21, 2025 : CCL, NIO, CUK, BFRI

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/21/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Carnival Corporation (CCL)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2025. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 114.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CCL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CCL is 11.96 vs. an industry ratio of 18.00.



NIO Inc. (NIO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The auto (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.42. This value represents a 6.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NIO is -3.62 vs. an industry ratio of 3.10.



Carnival Corporation (CUK)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2025. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CUK and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CUK is 11.17 vs. an industry ratio of 18.00.



Biofrontera Inc. (BFRI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 100.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BFRI is -0.33 vs. an industry ratio of -4.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





