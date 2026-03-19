Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 20, 2026 : MIST, FUFU

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/20/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.18. This value represents a 5.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MIST is -2.39 vs. an industry ratio of -3.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BitFuFu Inc. (FUFU)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a 107.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. FUFU missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -350%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FUFU is 77.00 vs. an industry ratio of 0.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





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