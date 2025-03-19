Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 20, 2025 : ACN, PDD, DRI, FDS, JBL, HTHT, CMC, ASO, SPRY, SCVL, CAL, VALN

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/20/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Accenture plc (ACN)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2025. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.84. This value represents a 2.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ACN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -0.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ACN is 25.54 vs. an industry ratio of 27.90.



PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $2.31. This value represents a 3.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PDD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -8.02%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PDD is 12.38 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2025. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $2.81. This value represents a 7.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DRI is 19.78 vs. an industry ratio of 36.00.



FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2025. The business info service company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $4.19. This value represents a 0.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FDS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FDS is 25.65 vs. an industry ratio of 23.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Jabil Inc. (JBL)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2025. The electrical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.68. This value represents a 9.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. JBL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -0.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for JBL is 16.85 vs. an industry ratio of 18.40.



H World Group Limited (HTHT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The hotel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.25. This value represents a 24.24% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HTHT is 23.18 vs. an industry ratio of 52.30.



Commercial Metals Company (CMC)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2025. The steel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.33. This value represents a 62.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CMC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -1.1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CMC is 15.35 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.71. This value represents a 23.32% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ASO is 8.30 vs. an industry ratio of 17.60.



ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPRY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.10. This value represents a 42.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters SPRY had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -11.11%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 15 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SPRY is -19.88 vs. an industry ratio of -5.60.



Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.42. This value represents a 28.81% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SCVL has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SCVL is 8.74 vs. an industry ratio of 13.80.



Caleres, Inc. (CAL)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The shoes & retail apparel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.27. This value represents a 68.60% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters CAL had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -8.21%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CAL is 5.02 vs. an industry ratio of 16.10.



Valneva SE (VALN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.22. This value represents a 56.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. VALN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -350%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for VALN is 52.15 vs. an industry ratio of -2.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.