Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 2, 2026 : SATS, KSPI, NCLH, AAON, ADT, SEE, RDNT, CRC, VG, TPB, UNIT, ZYME

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/02/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



EchoStar Corporation (SATS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The satellite communications company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.81. This value represents a 165.32% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SATS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 167.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SATS is -75.78 vs. an industry ratio of 240.20.



Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (KSPI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $3.10. This value represents a 0.32% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for KSPI is 6.52 vs. an industry ratio of 23.40.



Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.22. This value represents a 4.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NCLH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -33.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NCLH is 13.10 vs. an industry ratio of 232.90.



AAON, Inc. (AAON)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.45. This value represents a 50.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AAON is 71.14 vs. an industry ratio of 26.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ADT Inc. (ADT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.19. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year ADT has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ADT is 10.01 vs. an industry ratio of 29.10.



Sealed Air Corporation (SEE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The construction company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.72. This value represents a 4.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SEE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 27.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SEE is 12.74 vs. an industry ratio of 14.50.



RadNet, Inc. (RDNT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The medical (outpatient/home care) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.19. This value represents a 13.64% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for RDNT is 200.25 vs. an industry ratio of 38.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



California Resources Corporation (CRC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.49. This value represents a 46.15% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CRC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -5.21%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CRC is 13.92 vs. an industry ratio of 7.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Venture Global, Inc. (VG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.35. This value represents a 6.06% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for VG is 11.14 vs. an industry ratio of 7.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Turning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The tobacco company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.84. This value represents a 58.49% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TPB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -22.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TPB is 43.12 vs. an industry ratio of 14.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The wireless (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.46. This value represents a 406.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. UNIT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -47.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for UNIT is 1.76 vs. an industry ratio of -15.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.35. This value represents a 12.90% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ZYME has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ZYME is -23.81 vs. an industry ratio of -9.50.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.