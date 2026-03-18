Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 19, 2026 : ACN, BABA, DRI, SIG, LUNR, AVAH, TSHA, CSIQ, ARCO, TRC, LE, TITN

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/19/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Accenture plc (ACN)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2026. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.86. This value represents a 1.42% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ACN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ACN is 14.31 vs. an industry ratio of 14.60.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.73. This value represents a 37.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BABA is 25.82 vs. an industry ratio of 17.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2026. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.95. This value represents a 5.36% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for DRI is 19.29 vs. an industry ratio of 5.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The jewelry retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $5.96. This value represents a 9.97% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SIG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 293.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SIG is 9.12 vs. an industry ratio of 11.50.



Intuitive Machines, Inc. (LUNR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 200.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LUNR is -48.46 vs. an industry ratio of 7.50.



Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The medical (outpatient/home care) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.10. This value represents a 233.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AVAH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AVAH is 15.37 vs. an industry ratio of 28.80.



Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (TSHA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The medical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.11. This value represents a 57.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TSHA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -28.57%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 23 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TSHA is -12.35 vs. an industry ratio of -6.90.



Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The solar company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.10. This value represents a 25.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CSIQ is -9.10 vs. an industry ratio of 157.00.



Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.20. This value represents a 28.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ARCO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -46.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ARCO is 9.84 vs. an industry ratio of 5.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Tejon Ranch Co (TRC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The real estate company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 70.59% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TRC is -1897.00 vs. an industry ratio of -27.00.



Lands' End, Inc. (LE)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.77. LE reported earnings of $0.57 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 35.09%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for LE is 18.52 vs. an industry ratio of 18.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.99. This value represents a 50.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TITN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -116.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for TITN is -9.13 vs. an industry ratio of 6.90.





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