Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 19, 2025 : GIS, WSM, OLLI, GDS, KC, SRAD, SIG, LQDA, JILL, MDWD, OSS, AADI

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/19/2025.



General Mills, Inc. (GIS)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2025. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.95. This value represents a 18.80% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GIS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GIS is 14.04 vs. an industry ratio of 23.50.



Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The home furnishings company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.91. This value represents a 6.99% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WSM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WSM is 20.93 vs. an industry ratio of 22.00.



Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.20. This value represents a 2.44% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OLLI has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for OLLI is 31.40 vs. an industry ratio of 18.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



GDS Holdings Limited (GDS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.27. This value represents a 56.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GDS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -58.97%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GDS is -32.52 vs. an industry ratio of 21.30.



Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.15. This value represents a 11.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for KC is -28.62 vs. an industry ratio of -58.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sportradar Group AG (SRAD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 50.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SRAD is 135.73 vs. an industry ratio of 17.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The jewelry retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $6.39. This value represents a 5.05% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SIG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -17.24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SIG is 5.54 vs. an industry ratio of 9.20.



Liquidia Corporation (LQDA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.38. This value represents a 9.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for LQDA is -10.34 vs. an industry ratio of -5.00.



J. Jill, Inc. (JILL)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.22. This value represents a 4.35% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JILL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for JILL is 5.62 vs. an industry ratio of 13.00.



MediWound Ltd. (MDWD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.59. This value represents a 210.53% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters MDWD had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -104.17%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MDWD is -7.23 vs. an industry ratio of -5.40.



One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.02. This value represents a 100.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters OSS had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -357.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for OSS is -5.71 vs. an industry ratio of -1.30.



Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (AADI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.30. This value represents a 50.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AADI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -3.03%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AADI is -1.02 vs. an industry ratio of -5.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





