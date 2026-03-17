Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 18, 2026 : JBL, WSM, GIS, HTHT, SAIL, BZ, M, WB, VALN, SPIR, XOMA, OSS

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/18/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Jabil Inc. (JBL)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2026. The electrical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.39. This value represents a 36.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JBL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for JBL is 24.20 vs. an industry ratio of 26.80.



Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The home furnishings company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.89. This value represents a 11.89% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WSM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.81%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for WSM is 20.96 vs. an industry ratio of 18.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



General Mills, Inc. (GIS)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2026. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.76. This value represents a 24.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GIS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.84%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for GIS is 11.07 vs. an industry ratio of 13.10.



H World Group Limited (HTHT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The hotel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.37. This value represents a 236.36% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HTHT is 26.44 vs. an industry ratio of 16.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



SailPoint, Inc. (SAIL)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.08. This value represents a 101.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SAIL and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SAIL is 65.57 vs. an industry ratio of -37.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



KANZHUN LIMITED (BZ)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.25. This value represents a 78.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BZ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BZ is 16.69 vs. an industry ratio of -37.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Macy's Inc (M)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.53. This value represents a 15.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year M has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 169.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for M is 7.73 vs. an industry ratio of 24.20.



Weibo Corporation (WB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The internet content company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.29. This value represents a 14.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 22 days.The days to cover, as reported in the 2/27/2026 short interest update, increased 128.83% from previous report on 2/13/2026. Valneva SE (VALN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.21. This value represents a 61.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for VALN is -9.30 vs. an industry ratio of 20.50.



Spire Global, Inc. (SPIR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.58. This value represents a 46.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SPIR is -3.99 vs. an industry ratio of 8.10.



XOMA Royalty Corporation (XOMA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.13. This value represents a 71.74% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for XOMA is 91.76 vs. an industry ratio of -5.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.01. This value represents a 106.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for OSS is -68.07 vs. an industry ratio of -1.50.





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