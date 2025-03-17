Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 18, 2025 : ESLT, ETON, SNDL, INKT, BTM, ACXP, BEKE, HUYA, IHS, TME

News & Insights

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/18/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.95. ESLT reported earnings of $1.56 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 25.00%.Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ETON)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.01. ETON reported earnings of $-0.09 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -88.89%.SNDL Inc. (SNDL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.01. SNDL reported earnings of $-0.22 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -95.45%.MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (INKT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.50. INKT reported earnings of $-1.6 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -68.75%.The days to cover, as reported in the 2/28/2025 short interest update, increased 129.44% from previous report on 2/14/2025. Bitcoin Depot Inc. (BTM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.03. BTM reported earnings of $-0.5 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -106.00%.Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACXP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.18. ACXP reported earnings of $-0.38 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -52.63%.KE Holdings Inc (BEKE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.19. BEKE reported earnings of $0.11 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 72.73%.HUYA Inc. (HUYA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.03. HUYA reported earnings of $-0.11 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -127.27%.IHS Holding Limited (IHS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.08. IHS reported earnings of $0.46 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -82.61%.Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.18. TME reported earnings of $0.13 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 38.46%.

