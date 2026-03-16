Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 17, 2026 : ESLT, GDS, TME, ATAT, CAAP, ASO, TSAT, HUYA, ABEO, STIM, ICCM, PSQH

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/17/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $3.23. This value represents a 21.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ESLT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 21.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ESLT is 70.19 vs. an industry ratio of 44.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



GDS Holdings Limited (GDS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a 90.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GDS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 850%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GDS is 48.16 vs. an industry ratio of 15.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The media company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.21. This value represents a 10.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TME has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TME is 17.30 vs. an industry ratio of 48.50.



Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.43. This value represents a 30.30% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ATAT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ATAT is 22.16 vs. an industry ratio of 10.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Corporacion America Airports SA (CAAP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The airline company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.37. This value represents a 76.19% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CAAP is 19.99 vs. an industry ratio of 9.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.99. This value represents a 5.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ASO is 10.08 vs. an industry ratio of 21.30.



Telesat Corporation (TSAT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The satellite communications company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-1.05. This value represents a 82.20% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TSAT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -121.79%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 14 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TSAT is -17.13 vs. an industry ratio of 268.00.



HUYA Inc. (HUYA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 300.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HUYA is 56.17 vs. an industry ratio of 13.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.35. This value represents a 45.83% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ABEO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 62.96%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 15 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ABEO is -4.18 vs. an industry ratio of -5.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Neuronetics, Inc. (STIM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.12. This value represents a 63.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The days to cover, as reported in the 2/27/2026 short interest update, increased 401.98% from previous report on 2/13/2026. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for STIM is -2.12 vs. an industry ratio of -5.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



IceCure Medical Ltd. (ICCM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 50.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ICCM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -20%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ICCM is -3.45 vs. an industry ratio of -3.30.



PSQ Holdings, Inc. (PSQH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.19. This value represents a 52.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PSQH is -1.15 vs. an industry ratio of 17.00.





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