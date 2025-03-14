Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 17, 2025 : QFIN, SAIC, SNDA, INSE, PLX, TSQ, LNZA, CBAT, NRXP

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/17/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Qifu Technology, Inc (QFIN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.68. This value represents a 75.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year QFIN has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for QFIN is 7.00 vs. an industry ratio of 17.10.



Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.00. This value represents a 39.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SAIC is 12.15 vs. an industry ratio of 27.00.



Sonida Senior Living, Inc. (SNDA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.71. This value represents a 67.28% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SNDA Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SNDA is -19.35 vs. an industry ratio of 5.90.



Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (INSE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.29. This value represents a 0.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for INSE is 26.77 vs. an industry ratio of 17.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (PLX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.07. PLX reported earnings of $-0.07 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -200.00%.Townsquare Media, Inc. (TSQ)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The broadcast (radio/tv) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.60. This value represents a 76.47% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TSQ is 7.11 vs. an industry ratio of -5.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



LanzaTech Global, Inc. (LNZA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.16. This value represents a 77.78% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters LNZA had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -123.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for LNZA is -0.76 vs. an industry ratio of 17.10.



CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (CBAT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The electrical power company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.01. This value represents a 116.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CBAT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CBAT is 4.48 vs. an industry ratio of -7.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.20. This value represents a 60.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NRXP and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NRXP is -1.18 vs. an industry ratio of -4.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





