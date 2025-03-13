Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 14, 2025 : MRC, GOGO, WOW, BTBT, AIRS, HSON

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/14/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



MRC Global Inc. (MRC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The steel pipe & tube company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.08. This value represents a 65.22% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MRC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 22.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MRC is 13.06 vs. an industry ratio of 15.80.



Gogo Inc. (GOGO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The wireless (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 63.64% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GOGO has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 21 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GOGO is 16.55 vs. an industry ratio of -9.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



WideOpenWest, Inc. (WOW)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The cable tv company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.13. This value represents a 62.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for WOW is -5.96 vs. an industry ratio of 7.30.



Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 100.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BTBT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -233.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BTBT is -11.65 vs. an industry ratio of 18.10.



AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (AIRS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 27 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AIRS is -313.00 vs. an industry ratio of 18.10.



Hudson Global, Inc. (HSON)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The outsourcing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 250.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HSON is -11.75 vs. an industry ratio of 12.80.





