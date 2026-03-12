Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 13, 2026 : BETR, CNTY, ACXP

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/13/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Better Home & Finance Holding Company (BETR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The financial management & related services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-2.16. This value represents a 23.13% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BETR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -4.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BETR is -4.05 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20.



Century Casinos, Inc. (CNTY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.46. This value represents a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CNTY is -0.77 vs. an industry ratio of 19.40.



Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACXP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-1.01. This value represents a 68.44% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ACXP and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ACXP is -1.05 vs. an industry ratio of -5.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.