Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 13, 2025 : DG, WB, QBTS, GIII, AVAH, CION, PHAR, BBW, AKBA, BLDP, NYXH, BLDE

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/13/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Dollar General Corporation (DG)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 24 analysts that follow the stock is $1.50. This value represents a 18.03% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters DG had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -7.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DG is 13.68 vs. an industry ratio of 23.90.



Weibo Corporation (WB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The internet content company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.38. This value represents a 65.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -37.84%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for WB is 6.77 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70.



D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 10.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for QBTS is -13.12 vs. an industry ratio of -65.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (GIII)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.97. This value represents a 27.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GIII has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GIII is 6.23 vs. an industry ratio of 15.30.



Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The medical (outpatient/home care) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.02. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year AVAH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AVAH is -63.67 vs. an industry ratio of 13.60.



CION Investment Corporation (CION)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.34. This value represents a 15.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CION and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CION is 6.81 vs. an industry ratio of 9.30.



Pharming Group N.V. (PHAR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.07. This value represents a 333.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PHAR is -39.55 vs. an industry ratio of -4.20.



Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.52. This value represents a 13.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BBW is 9.73 vs. an industry ratio of 10.10.



Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 0.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AKBA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AKBA is -6.43 vs. an industry ratio of -3.00.



Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (BLDP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.13. This value represents a 18.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BLDP is -2.22 vs. an industry ratio of 20.80.



Nyxoah SA (NYXH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The medical information systems company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.50. This value represents a 21.95% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters NYXH had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -47.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NYXH is -5.08 vs. an industry ratio of 9.20.



Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (BLDE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.12. This value represents a 47.83% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BLDE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -76.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BLDE is -8.31 vs. an industry ratio of 18.20.





