Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 12, 2026 : DG, LI, DKS, OLLI, YMM, GPGI, TIC, MUX, GIII, PHAR, ACDC, EH

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/12/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Dollar General Corporation (DG)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 26 analysts that follow the stock is $1.61. This value represents a 4.17% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 39.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for DG is 22.32 vs. an industry ratio of 27.80.



Li Auto Inc. (LI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The auto (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 88.89% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 14 days.The days to cover, as reported in the 2/27/2026 short interest update, increased 178.75% from previous report on 2/13/2026. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LI is 148.00 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $3.36. This value represents a 7.18% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DKS has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for DKS is 14.83 vs. an industry ratio of 30.70.



Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.38. This value represents a 15.97% increase compared to the same quarter last year. OLLI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for OLLI is 27.63 vs. an industry ratio of 20.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.13. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. YMM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -7.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for YMM is 14.95 vs. an industry ratio of 10.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



GPGI, Inc. (GPGI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.14. This value represents a 48.15% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GPGI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 31.58%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GPGI is 23.31 vs. an industry ratio of 31.00.



TIC Solutions, Inc. (TIC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 192.31% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TIC Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TIC is 30.61 vs. an industry ratio of 10.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



McEwen Inc. (MUX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.25. This value represents a 266.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MUX is -2580.00 vs. an industry ratio of -63.00.



G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (GIII)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.56. This value represents a 55.91% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GIII has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.75%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 14 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for GIII is 10.28 vs. an industry ratio of 18.70.



Pharming Group N.V. (PHAR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.15. This value represents a 200.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PHAR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -28.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PHAR is 111.13 vs. an industry ratio of -5.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The oil (field services) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.44. This value represents a 30.16% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ACDC is -3.54 vs. an industry ratio of -19.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



EHang Holdings Limited (EH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 40.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EH The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 22 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for EH is -22.66 vs. an industry ratio of 49.80.





