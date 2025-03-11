Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 12, 2025 : VNET, MOMO, REFI, IRBT, AMRN, OPRX, VRA, UPLD, NSPR, ONDS, ABM, ARCO

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/12/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



VNET Group, Inc. (VNET)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.03. VNET reported earnings of $-0.51 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -105.88%.Hello Group Inc. (MOMO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.17. MOMO reported earnings of $0.33 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -48.48%.Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (REFI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.44. REFI reported earnings of $0.5 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -12.00%.iRobot Corporation (IRBT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-1.67. IRBT reported earnings of $-2.18 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -23.39%.Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.08. AMRN reported earnings of $-0.01 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 700.00%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 15 days.OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.10. OPRX reported earnings of $0.11 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -9.09%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days.Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.10. VRA reported earnings of $0.11 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -9.09%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days.Upland Software, Inc. (UPLD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.14. UPLD reported earnings of $0 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing aInspireMD Inc. (NSPR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.20. NSPR reported earnings of $-0.16 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 25.00%.Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.09. ONDS reported earnings of $-0.26 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -65.38%.ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.78. ABM reported earnings of $0.86 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -9.30%.Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.22. ARCO reported earnings of $0.27 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -18.52%.

