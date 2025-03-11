News & Insights

Earnings
VNET

Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 12, 2025 : VNET, MOMO, REFI, IRBT, AMRN, OPRX, VRA, UPLD, NSPR, ONDS, ABM, ARCO

March 11, 2025 — 04:00 pm EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/12/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

VNET Group, Inc. (VNET)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.03. VNET reported earnings of $-0.51 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -105.88%.Hello Group Inc. (MOMO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.17. MOMO reported earnings of $0.33 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -48.48%.Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (REFI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.44. REFI reported earnings of $0.5 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -12.00%.iRobot Corporation (IRBT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-1.67. IRBT reported earnings of $-2.18 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -23.39%.Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.08. AMRN reported earnings of $-0.01 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 700.00%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 15 days.OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.10. OPRX reported earnings of $0.11 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -9.09%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days.Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.10. VRA reported earnings of $0.11 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -9.09%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days.Upland Software, Inc. (UPLD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.14. UPLD reported earnings of $0 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing aInspireMD Inc. (NSPR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.20. NSPR reported earnings of $-0.16 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 25.00%.Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.09. ONDS reported earnings of $-0.26 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -65.38%.ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.78. ABM reported earnings of $0.86 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -9.30%.Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.22. ARCO reported earnings of $0.27 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -18.52%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Earnings
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

VNET
MOMO
REFI
IRBT
AMRN
OPRX
VRA
UPLD
NSPR
ONDS
ABM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.