Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 11, 2026 : CPB, ASM, CXM, TH, RERE, SERV, SNDA, KMDA, BWAY, TSSI, OPFI, SDHC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/11/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



The Campbell's Company (CPB)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.57. This value represents a 22.97% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CPB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CPB is 10.45 vs. an industry ratio of 14.90.



Avino Silver (ASM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.06. ASM reported earnings of $0.07 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -14.29%. In the past year ASM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 133.33%. Sprinklr, Inc. (CXM)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 25.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CXM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CXM is 26.73 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Target Hospitality Corp. (TH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.10. This value represents a 183.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TH is -26.33 vs. an industry ratio of 111.30.



ATRenew Inc. (RERE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.06. This value represents a 20.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RERE has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for RERE is 27.80 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Serve Robotics Inc. (SERV)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.49. This value represents a 36.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SERV is -5.97 vs. an industry ratio of 15.60.



Sonida Senior Living, Inc. (SNDA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-1.17. This value represents a 40.96% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SNDA is -10.01 vs. an industry ratio of 9.80.



Kamada Ltd. (KMDA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.09. This value represents a 28.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. KMDA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -10%. The days to cover, as reported in the 2/13/2026 short interest update, increased 137.19% from previous report on 1/30/2026. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for KMDA is 23.63 vs. an industry ratio of -5.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Brainsway Ltd. (BWAY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 25.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BWAY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -20%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BWAY is 74.47 vs. an industry ratio of 20.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



TSS, Inc. (TSSI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The engineering company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TSSI Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TSSI is 83.25 vs. an industry ratio of 18.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



OppFi Inc. (OPFI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 21.74% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OPFI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 48.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for OPFI is 5.82 vs. an industry ratio of 9.80.



Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (SDHC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The building (residential/commercial) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 73.91% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SDHC is 15.20 vs. an industry ratio of 13.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





