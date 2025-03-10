Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 11, 2025 : BZ, LEGN, FWRG, BVS, EWCZ, BWAY, RMBL, FCEL, ACHV, QSG, ELTK, SGA

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/11/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



KANZHUN LIMITED (BZ)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.13. BZ reported earnings of $0.1 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 30.00%.Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.39. LEGN reported earnings of $-0.4 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -2.50%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days.First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (FWRG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.02. FWRG reported earnings of $0.04 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -50.00%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days.Bioventus Inc. (BVS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.09. BVS reported earnings of $0.07 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 28.57%.European Wax Center, Inc. (EWCZ)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.03. EWCZ reported earnings of $0.07 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -57.14%.Brainsway Ltd. (BWAY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. BWAY reported earnings of $0.01 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 400.00%.RumbleOn, Inc. (RMBL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.26. RMBL reported earnings of $-4.32 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -93.98%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 19 days.FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.52. FCEL reported earnings of $-1.5 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 1.33%.Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (ACHV)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.30. ACHV reported earnings of $-0.26 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 15.38%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days.QuantaSing Group Limited (QSG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.18. QSG reported earnings of $0.27 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -33.33%.Eltek Ltd. (ELTK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.24. ELTK reported earnings of $0.22 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 9.09%.Saga Communications, Inc. (SGA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.12. SGA reported earnings of $0.37 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -132.43%.

