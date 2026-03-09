Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 10, 2026 : BNTX, NIO, UEC, LEGN, ABM, UNFI, KSS, CTOS, STGW, ESPR, ADCT, PRTH

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/10/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



BioNTech SE (BNTX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.22. This value represents a 119.13% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters BNTX had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -118.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BNTX is -26.36 vs. an industry ratio of -5.70.



NIO Inc. (NIO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The auto (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 89.36% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NIO is -4.55 vs. an industry ratio of 14.70.



Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.06. UEC reported earnings of $-0.01 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 500.00%.Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.17. This value represents a 13.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. LEGN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -54.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LEGN is -11.86 vs. an industry ratio of -5.70.



ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.87. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ABM is 10.72 vs. an industry ratio of 16.20.



United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.51. This value represents a 131.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UNFI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 43.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for UNFI is 17.28 vs. an industry ratio of 15.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Kohl's Corporation (KSS)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.85. This value represents a 10.53% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KSS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 152.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for KSS is 10.88 vs. an industry ratio of 19.80.



Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (CTOS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.09. This value represents a 125.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CTOS is -45.79 vs. an industry ratio of 4.40.



Stagwell Inc. (STGW)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The advertising/marketing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.25. This value represents a 92.31% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for STGW is 7.94 vs. an industry ratio of 8.20.



Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 330.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ESPR is -34.00 vs. an industry ratio of -0.50.



ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.32. This value represents a 10.34% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ADCT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -38.89%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ADCT is -2.80 vs. an industry ratio of -5.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (PRTH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.29. This value represents a 61.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PRTH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -6.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PRTH is 5.35 vs. an industry ratio of 12.40.





