Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 10, 2025 : FNV, BNTX, URGN, TLS, ALGS, DRIO

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/10/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The gold mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.89. This value represents a 1.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters FNV had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -3.61%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FNV is 46.17 vs. an industry ratio of -1.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BioNTech SE (BNTX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.57. This value represents a 72.20% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BNTX is -32.41 vs. an industry ratio of -4.00.



UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.74. This value represents a 2.78% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 18 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for URGN is -3.31 vs. an industry ratio of -4.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Telos Corporation (TLS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.21. This value represents a 75.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TLS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TLS is -4.25 vs. an industry ratio of 28.50.



Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (ALGS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-2.50. This value represents a 54.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ALGS is -1.30 vs. an industry ratio of -4.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.31. This value represents a 24.39% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DRIO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 28.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DRIO is -0.62 vs. an industry ratio of 5.00.





