Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 9, 2026 : SJM, SAIL, UEC, UNFI, ASO, TITN, EH, DBI, LE

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 06/09/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



The J.M. Smucker Company (SJM)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.65. This value represents a 14.72% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SJM is 11.47 vs. an industry ratio of 10.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



SailPoint, Inc. (SAIL)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 300.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SAIL has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for SAIL is 57.00 vs. an industry ratio of 738.50.



Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.05. UEC reported earnings of $-0.06 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -16.67%.United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.81. This value represents a 84.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UNFI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 21.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for UNFI is 22.03 vs. an industry ratio of 10.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.83. This value represents a 23.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for ASO is 8.73 vs. an industry ratio of 19.10.



Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.60. This value represents a 3.45% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TITN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2026 by -44.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for TITN is -13.64 vs. an industry ratio of 7.00.



EHang Holdings Limited (EH)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.20. This value represents a 42.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EH and beat the expectations the other quarter. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for EH is -20.24 vs. an industry ratio of 42.90.



Designer Brands Inc. (DBI)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 107.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DBI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -2700%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for DBI is 24.11 vs. an industry ratio of 10.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lands' End, Inc. (LE)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.20. LE reported earnings of $-0.18 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 11.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for LE is 10.99 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00.





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