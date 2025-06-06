Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 9, 2025 : VFS, GHM

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 06/09/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.26. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for VFS is -3.12 vs. an industry ratio of 13.50.



Graham Corporation (GHM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.26. This value represents a 116.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GHM and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GHM is 38.55 vs. an industry ratio of 19.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.