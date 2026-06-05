Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 8, 2026 : CPB, GHM, FCEL, MPAA, DLTH

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 06/08/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



The Campbell's Company (CPB)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.48. This value represents a 34.25% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CPB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2026 by -10.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CPB is 9.89 vs. an industry ratio of 10.80.



Graham Corporation (GHM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.30. This value represents a 30.23% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. GHM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -6.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for GHM is 77.67 vs. an industry ratio of 7.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.54. This value represents a 69.83% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FCEL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -18.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for FCEL is -9.64 vs. an industry ratio of 15.20.



Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.11. This value represents a 54.17% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MPAA The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 20 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MPAA is 44.46 vs. an industry ratio of 13.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.45. This value represents a 40.63% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DLTH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -6.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for DLTH is -7.15 vs. an industry ratio of 17.40.





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