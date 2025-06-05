Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 6, 2025 : ABM, GIII, MANU, QSG, FCEL

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 06/06/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.87. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year ABM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ABM is 13.92 vs. an industry ratio of 24.00.



G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (GIII)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.12. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year GIII has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 30.93%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 15 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for GIII is 6.73 vs. an industry ratio of 14.70.



Manchester United Ltd. (MANU)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.33. This value represents a 6.45% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MANU and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MANU is -18.86 vs. an industry ratio of 8.50.



QuantaSing Group Limited (QSG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The education (school) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 466.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for QSG is 7.06 vs. an industry ratio of 17.20.



FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.51. This value represents a 28.10% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FCEL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -28.05%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FCEL is -0.98 vs. an industry ratio of 3.60.





