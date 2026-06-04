Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 5, 2026 : ABM, GIII

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 06/05/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.92. This value represents a 6.98% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ABM is 9.95 vs. an industry ratio of 15.80.



G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (GIII)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.30. This value represents a 257.89% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. GIII missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2026 by -47.37%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 14 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for GIII is 15.60 vs. an industry ratio of 17.30.





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