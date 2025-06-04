Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 5, 2025 : CIEN, TTC, VSCO, MOMO, LE, FUFU, DLTH, EDRY, BF.B

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 06/05/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Ciena Corporation (CIEN)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The communications company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.30. This value represents a 500.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CIEN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -30.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CIEN is 51.71 vs. an industry ratio of 0.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Toro Company (TTC)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The tools company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.38. This value represents a 1.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TTC is 17.83 vs. an industry ratio of 18.10.



Victorias Secret & Co. (VSCO)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.09. This value represents a 25.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VSCO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for VSCO is 9.13 vs. an industry ratio of 20.40.



Hello Group Inc. (MOMO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.21. This value represents a 0.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Lands' End, Inc. (LE)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.19. LE reported earnings of $-0.2 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -5.00%.LE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -1.72%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for LE is 13.12 vs. an industry ratio of 13.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BitFuFu Inc. (FUFU)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 82.61% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FUFU and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FUFU is 19.67 vs. an industry ratio of 14.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.30. This value represents a 25.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for DLTH is -3.09 vs. an industry ratio of 14.70.



EuroDry Ltd. (EDRY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-1.84. This value represents a 55.93% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The days to cover, as reported in the 5/15/2025 short interest update, increased 184.55% from previous report on 4/30/2025. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for EDRY is -18.97 vs. an industry ratio of 13.40.



Brown Forman Corporation (BF.B)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The alcohol company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.36. This value represents a 35.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BF.B missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -10.87%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BF.B is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 16.10.





