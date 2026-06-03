Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 4, 2026 : CIEN, TTC, CAL, CMCO, OESX, BF.B

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 06/04/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Ciena Corporation (CIEN)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The communications company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.20. This value represents a 650.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CIEN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -46.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CIEN is 121.98 vs. an industry ratio of 36.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Toro Company (TTC)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The tools company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.50. This value represents a 5.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TTC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for TTC is 19.88 vs. an industry ratio of 19.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Caleres, Inc. (CAL)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The shoes & retail apparel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.37. This value represents a 68.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for CAL is 9.16 vs. an industry ratio of 17.20.



Columbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.27. This value represents a 55.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CMCO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CMCO is 8.38 vs. an industry ratio of 23.40.



Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.14. This value represents a 123.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OESX has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for OESX is -26.33 vs. an industry ratio of 1.50.



Brown Forman Corporation (BF.B)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The alcohol company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.33. This value represents a 6.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BF.B is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 14.30.





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