Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 4, 2025 : DLTR, THO, REVG, CXM, VBNK, GCO

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 06/04/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.19. This value represents a 16.78% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for DLTR is 17.75 vs. an industry ratio of 27.20.



Thor Industries, Inc. (THO)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.76. This value represents a 17.37% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters THO had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -114.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for THO is 21.19 vs. an industry ratio of 17.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



REV Group, Inc. (REVG)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The transportation services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.55. This value represents a 61.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. REVG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -2.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for REVG is 16.45 vs. an industry ratio of 17.60.



Sprinklr, Inc. (CXM)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.04. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year CXM has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CXM is 54.73 vs. an industry ratio of 8.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



VersaBank (VBNK)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.22. This value represents a 33.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The days to cover, as reported in the 5/15/2025 short interest update, increased 164.59% from previous report on 4/30/2025. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for VBNK is 9.80 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70.



Genesco Inc. (GCO)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-2.09. This value represents a 0.48% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GCO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -1.51%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for GCO is 14.50 vs. an industry ratio of 20.10.





