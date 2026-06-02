Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 3, 2026 : MDT, M, OLLI, THO, CGNT, CXM, VBNK

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 06/03/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Medtronic plc (MDT)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.54. This value represents a 4.94% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MDT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MDT is 13.35 vs. an industry ratio of 47.00.



Macy's Inc (M)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 87.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year M has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for M is 10.38 vs. an industry ratio of 21.60.



Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.87. This value represents a 16.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OLLI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.72%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for OLLI is 18.05 vs. an industry ratio of 15.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Thor Industries, Inc. (THO)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.88. This value represents a 32.13% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year THO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 33.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for THO is 20.73 vs. an industry ratio of 18.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 0.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CGNT and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for CGNT is 72.00 vs. an industry ratio of -361.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sprinklr, Inc. (CXM)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 40.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters CXM had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -20%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for CXM is 27.32 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



VersaBank (VBNK)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 55.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. VBNK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -14.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for VBNK is 14.09 vs. an industry ratio of 11.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





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