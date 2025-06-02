Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 3, 2025 : FERG, DG, DCI, OLLI, NIO, SIG

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 06/03/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Ferguson Enterprises Inc. (FERG)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.01. This value represents a 13.36% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters FERG had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -3.8%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FERG is 20.74 vs. an industry ratio of 19.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dollar General Corporation (DG)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 23 analysts that follow the stock is $1.47. This value represents a 10.91% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for DG is 17.43 vs. an industry ratio of 26.90.



Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The pollution control company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.95. This value represents a 3.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DCI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -2.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DCI is 19.27 vs. an industry ratio of 18.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.70. This value represents a 4.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. OLLI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for OLLI is 29.96 vs. an industry ratio of 27.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NIO Inc. (NIO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The auto (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.22. This value represents a 38.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NIO is -3.05 vs. an industry ratio of 2.90.



Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The jewelry retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.02. This value represents a 8.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SIG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -17.24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SIG is 7.70 vs. an industry ratio of 6.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





