Earnings

Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 26, 2026 : APOG

June 25, 2026 — 04:00 pm EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 06/26/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2026. The glass products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.43. This value represents a 23.21% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. APOG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.97%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for APOG is 14.57 vs. an industry ratio of 14.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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