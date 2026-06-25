Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 26, 2026 : APOG

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 06/26/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2026. The glass products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.43. This value represents a 23.21% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. APOG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.97%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for APOG is 14.57 vs. an industry ratio of 14.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





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