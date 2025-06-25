Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 26, 2025 : MKC, WBA, AYI, LNN, HIVE, OESX

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 06/26/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2025. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.65. This value represents a 5.80% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MKC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -6.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MKC is 24.74 vs. an industry ratio of 16.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2025. The drug store company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.34. This value represents a 46.03% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. WBA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -5.97%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WBA is 6.84 vs. an industry ratio of 5.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Acuity Inc. (AYI)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2025. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $4.11. This value represents a 6.48% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AYI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.68%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AYI is 17.99 vs. an industry ratio of 34.40.



Lindsay Corporation (LNN)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2025. The farm machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.36. This value represents a 3.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LNN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 29.1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LNN is 21.04 vs. an industry ratio of 46.30.



HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (HIVE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.11. This value represents a 266.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HIVE has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HIVE is -5.61 vs. an industry ratio of 23.90.



Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 500.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. OESX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -22.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for OESX is -1.79 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10.





