Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 25, 2026 : DRI, SNX, MKC, AYI, CMC, BB, WGO

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 06/25/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2026. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $3.63. This value represents a 21.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for DRI is 19.83 vs. an industry ratio of 12.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2026. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $3.92. This value represents a 36.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SNX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 48.68%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SNX is 18.27 vs. an industry ratio of 6.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2026. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.69. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. MKC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -1.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MKC is 15.33 vs. an industry ratio of 9.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Acuity Inc. (AYI)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2026. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $4.84. This value represents a 0.41% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AYI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AYI is 16.57 vs. an industry ratio of 8.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Commercial Metals Company (CMC)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2026. The steel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.60. This value represents a 116.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CMC is 10.84 vs. an industry ratio of -3.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BlackBerry Limited (BB)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BB and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for BB is 67.85 vs. an industry ratio of 134.60.



Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2026. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.82. This value represents a 1.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WGO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for WGO is 12.24 vs. an industry ratio of 20.80.





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