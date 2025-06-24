Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 25, 2025 : PAYX, GIS, WGO, DAKT

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 06/25/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.18. This value represents a 5.36% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PAYX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.68%. General Mills, Inc. (GIS)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2025. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.71. This value represents a 29.70% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GIS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GIS is 12.76 vs. an industry ratio of 16.50.



Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2025. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.79. This value represents a 30.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WGO is 18.12 vs. an industry ratio of 19.10.



Daktronics, Inc. (DAKT)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.18. This value represents a 33.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters DAKT had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -88.89%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DAKT is 18.59 vs. an industry ratio of 4.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





