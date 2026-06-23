Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 24, 2026 : PAYX, NG, DAKT, PODC, LVO, MNY

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 06/24/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.31. This value represents a 10.08% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PAYX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for PAYX is 17.47 vs. an industry ratio of 175.30.



Novagold Resources Inc. (NG)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.06. NG reported earnings of $-0.04 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 50.00%. In the past year NG has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Daktronics, Inc. (DAKT)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.22. This value represents a 22.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DAKT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2026 by -50%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for DAKT is 20.89 vs. an industry ratio of 17.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PodcastOne, Inc. (PODC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The internet content company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 50.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PODC and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for PODC is -37.55 vs. an industry ratio of -37.50.



LiveOne, Inc. (LVO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The audio video production company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.31. This value represents a 3.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. LVO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -15.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for LVO is -3.84 vs. an industry ratio of 8.30.



MoneyHero Limited (MNY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 40.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MNY is -60.00 vs. an industry ratio of 8.30.





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