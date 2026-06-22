Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 23, 2026 : CCL, KFY

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 06/23/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Carnival Corporation Ltd. (CCL)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2026. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.34. This value represents a 2.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CCL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CCL is 13.91 vs. an industry ratio of -12.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Korn Ferry (KFY)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The staffing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.37. This value represents a 3.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KFY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for KFY is 13.51 vs. an industry ratio of 15.50.





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