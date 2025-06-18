Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 20, 2025 : ACN, KR, DRI, KMX

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 06/20/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Accenture plc (ACN)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2025. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $3.30. This value represents a 5.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ACN is 24.53 vs. an industry ratio of 39.50.



Kroger Company (KR)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The supermarket company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.45. This value represents a 1.40% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KR has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for KR is 13.91 vs. an industry ratio of 15.30.



Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2025. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.95. This value represents a 11.32% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DRI is 23.64 vs. an industry ratio of 120.00.



CarMax Inc (KMX)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2025. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.18. This value represents a 21.65% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for KMX is 17.04 vs. an industry ratio of 21.60.





