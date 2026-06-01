Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 2, 2026 : DG, DCI, VSCO, SIG, ODD

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 06/02/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Dollar General Corporation (DG)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 26 analysts that follow the stock is $1.89. This value represents a 6.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 19.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for DG is 15.26 vs. an industry ratio of 26.00.



Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The pollution control company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.05. This value represents a 6.06% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DCI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2026 by -7.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for DCI is 20.62 vs. an industry ratio of 1.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Victorias Secret & Co. (VSCO)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.29. This value represents a 222.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VSCO has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for VSCO is 15.76 vs. an industry ratio of 11.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The jewelry retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.32. This value represents a 11.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SIG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.87%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for SIG is 8.48 vs. an industry ratio of 11.70.



ODDITY Tech Ltd. (ODD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 112.70% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ODD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -3.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.