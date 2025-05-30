Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 2, 2025 : CPB, SAIC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 06/02/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



The Campbell's Company (CPB)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.65. This value represents a 13.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CPB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.37%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CPB is 11.47 vs. an industry ratio of 16.60.



Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.14. This value represents a 11.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SAIC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -0.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SAIC is 12.55 vs. an industry ratio of 47.30.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.