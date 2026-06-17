Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 18, 2026 : ACN, KR

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 06/18/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Accenture plc (ACN)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2026. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.70. This value represents a 6.02% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ACN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ACN is 11.97 vs. an industry ratio of 6.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Kroger Company (KR)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The supermarket company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.59. This value represents a 6.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for KR is 12.22 vs. an industry ratio of 16.50.





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