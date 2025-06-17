Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 18, 2025 : KFY, GMS, ACB, ESEA, LVO

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 06/18/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Korn Ferry (KFY)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The staffing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.25. This value represents a 0.79% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KFY has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for KFY is 14.00 vs. an industry ratio of 13.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



GMS Inc. (GMS)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.15. This value represents a 40.41% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GMS is 12.67 vs. an industry ratio of 20.80.



Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.11. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year ACB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 50%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ACB is 13.37 vs. an industry ratio of 19.50.



Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $3.35. This value represents a 25.94% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ESEA is 3.07 vs. an industry ratio of 13.80.



LiveOne, Inc. (LVO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The audio video production company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 66.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LVO is -8.64 vs. an industry ratio of 10.00.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.