Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 17, 2026 : JBL, KMX

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 06/17/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Jabil Inc. (JBL)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2026. The electrical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.96. This value represents a 23.85% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JBL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for JBL is 33.92 vs. an industry ratio of 39.40.



CarMax Inc (KMX)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2026. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.94. This value represents a 31.88% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. KMX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -37.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for KMX is 22.70 vs. an industry ratio of 19.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





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