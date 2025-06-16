Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 17, 2025 : JBL, TEN, VNCE

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 06/17/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Jabil Inc. (JBL)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2025. The electrical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $2.15. This value represents a 14.97% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JBL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for JBL is 21.47 vs. an industry ratio of 23.40.



Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (TEN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.29. This value represents a 72.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TEN is 10.02 vs. an industry ratio of 13.80.



Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.47. This value represents a 80.77% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VNCE and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for VNCE is -2.15 vs. an industry ratio of 14.30.





