Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 16, 2026 : WLY, VNCE

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 06/16/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (WLY)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The book publisher company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.65. This value represents a 20.44% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WLY and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for WLY is 10.52 vs. an industry ratio of 17.30.



Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.13. This value represents a 64.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VNCE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1900%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for VNCE is 8.76 vs. an industry ratio of 17.40.





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