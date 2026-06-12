Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 15, 2026 : AIOT, CGC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 06/15/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



PowerFleet, Inc. (AIOT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AIOT is -32.38 vs. an industry ratio of 208.10.



Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 93.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CGC is -2.81 vs. an industry ratio of 18.70.





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