Earnings
AIOT

Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 15, 2026 : AIOT, CGC

June 12, 2026 — 04:00 pm EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 06/15/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

PowerFleet, Inc. (AIOT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AIOT is -32.38 vs. an industry ratio of 208.10.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 93.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CGC is -2.81 vs. an industry ratio of 18.70.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Earnings
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

AIOT
CG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.