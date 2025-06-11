Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 12, 2025 : CRMT, LOVE, HOFT

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 06/12/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



America's Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.87. This value represents a 1350.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 17 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CRMT is 34.65 vs. an industry ratio of 10.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Lovesac Company (LOVE)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The home furnishings company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.84. This value represents a 1.20% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LOVE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for LOVE is 24.58 vs. an industry ratio of 20.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hooker Furnishings Corporation (HOFT)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The furniture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.16. This value represents a 58.97% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for HOFT is 28.74 vs. an industry ratio of 8.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





