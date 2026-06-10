Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 11, 2026 : LOVE, ACB, HOFT, VRA

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 06/11/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



The Lovesac Company (LOVE)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The home furnishings company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.03. This value represents a 41.10% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. LOVE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -2.86%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 22 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for LOVE is 28.10 vs. an industry ratio of 17.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.07. This value represents a 200.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ACB is 21.13 vs. an industry ratio of 49.40.



Hooker Furnishings Corporation (HOFT)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The furniture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.07. This value represents a 75.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for HOFT is 18.32 vs. an industry ratio of 11.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.33. This value represents a 8.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for VRA is -9.71 vs. an industry ratio of 8.30.





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