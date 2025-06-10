Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 11, 2025 : CHWY, VSCO, JILL, VRA

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 06/11/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Chewy, Inc. (CHWY)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.16. This value represents a 6.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CHWY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -80%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CHWY is 103.36 vs. an industry ratio of 26.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Victorias Secret & Co. (VSCO)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.09. This value represents a 25.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VSCO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for VSCO is 9.92 vs. an industry ratio of 20.70.



J. Jill, Inc. (JILL)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.88. This value represents a 27.87% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JILL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 45.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for JILL is 5.12 vs. an industry ratio of 20.70.



Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.13. This value represents a 38.10% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 23 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for VRA is -17.20 vs. an industry ratio of 20.70.





