Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 10, 2026 : CNM, CHWY, JILL

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 06/10/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Core & Main, Inc. (CNM)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.68. This value represents a 30.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CNM has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for CNM is 17.05 vs. an industry ratio of 18.10.



Chewy, Inc. (CHWY)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.24. This value represents a 41.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CHWY has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for CHWY is 23.16 vs. an industry ratio of 12.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



J. Jill, Inc. (JILL)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.44. This value represents a 50.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JILL has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for JILL is 6.76 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70.





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