Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 10, 2025 : SJM, CNM, ASO, UNFI, DBI

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 06/10/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



The J.M. Smucker Company (SJM)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.25. This value represents a 15.41% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SJM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SJM is 11.03 vs. an industry ratio of 16.60.



Core & Main, Inc. (CNM)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.52. This value represents a 6.12% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CNM is 24.56 vs. an industry ratio of 17.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.84. This value represents a 17.65% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ASO is 7.68 vs. an industry ratio of 10.80.



United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.24. This value represents a 140.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UNFI has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for UNFI is 33.98 vs. an industry ratio of 16.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Designer Brands Inc. (DBI)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for DBI is 9.55 vs. an industry ratio of 20.70.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.