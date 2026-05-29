Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 1, 2026 : SAIC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 06/01/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.26. This value represents a 17.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SAIC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -10.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for SAIC is 10.79 vs. an industry ratio of 25.20.





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